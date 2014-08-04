Nato to strengthen military exercises after Russia 'aggression'

Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen has said the transatlantic military alliance will draw up new defence plans following Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine.

In an interview with French regional newspaper Midi Libre, published Sunday (4 August), he said that “Russia's aggression was a warning and created a new security situation in Europe”.

"We will strengthen military exercises and prepare new defence plans," he said, reports AFP.

With an eye on what is turning out to be a key ...