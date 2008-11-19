EU drafts broad mandate for Georgia war probe

The EU is getting ready to adopt a wide-ranging mandate for a "truth mission" to investigate who started the war in Georgia, as allegations fly over Georgia's shelling of Tskhinvali, the capital of the rebel-held South Ossetia region.
"The mission's objective will be to enquire into the origins and evolution of the conflict that started on 7 August 2008, with reference to international law and human rights law. The geographic and temporal scope of the enquiry must be sufficiently large ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
