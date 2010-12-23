Human rights have to be central focus of EEAS

This year's Annual Report of the European Parliament (EP) on Human Rights in the world and European Union's policy on the matter in 2009 was unique in many ways.

One of the novelties has been the emphasis that was placed on internet censorship and how it affects the right to freedom of opinion and expression around the world.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) condemned the cases of harassment, persecution and even detention and imprisonment of people using the internet, s...