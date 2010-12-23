Ad
euobserver
Human rights protester being dragged off by police in Russia - a familiar scene (Photo: Antonio Grossi)

Human rights have to be central focus of EEAS

EU & the World
Opinion
by Laima Andrikiene,

This year's Annual Report of the European Parliament (EP) on Human Rights in the world and European Union's policy on the matter in 2009 was unique in many ways.

One of the novelties has been the emphasis that was placed on internet censorship and how it affects the right to freedom of opinion and expression around the world.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) condemned the cases of harassment, persecution and even detention and imprisonment of people using the internet, s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Human rights protester being dragged off by police in Russia - a familiar scene (Photo: Antonio Grossi)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections