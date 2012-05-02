Commission blames China for press gag in EU capital

The European Commission has indicated that China is responsible for a ban on media questions to vice premier Li Keqiang during his two-day visit to the EU capital.

Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde on Wednesday (2 May) told reporters they can take photos of him at three separate press events in the EU quarter on Wednesday and Thursday but they will not be able to ask him questions at any point.

"What can I say? It takes two to tango and this is what we have been able to arrang...