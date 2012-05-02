Ad
Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso exchanges diplomatic papers with China's EU ambassador, Wu Hailong, in March (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Commission blames China for press gag in EU capital

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has indicated that China is responsible for a ban on media questions to vice premier Li Keqiang during his two-day visit to the EU capital.

Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde on Wednesday (2 May) told reporters they can take photos of him at three separate press events in the EU quarter on Wednesday and Thursday but they will not be able to ask him questions at any point.

"What can I say? It takes two to tango and this is what we have been able to arrang...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

