euobserver
Law enforcement is entitled to "flexibility" in the data protection rules (Photo: SWIFT)

Police largely exempt from data protection directive

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission's draft law on personal data protection has too many loopholes, say critics, with special privileges for police a major concern.

"You need some kind of flexibility because police and security agencies do not function in the same way in all our countries yet," EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding told press in Brussels on Monday (23 April)

The commissioner in January proposed an overhaul of the 1995 data protection directive, with the new proposals widely ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Reding tells MEPs to fast-track data protection reforms
Rule of Law

