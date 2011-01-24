Ad
euobserver
Afghanistan: The Nato chief says human rights in Uzbekistan have to be balanced against the interests of the Afghan mission (Photo: Nato/Liepke Plancke/AVDD/RNLAF)

EU human-rights dialogues exposed as 'soft talk'

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As Uzbek hardman Islam Karimov was landing in Brussels for a meeting with EU and Nato leaders on Monday (24 January), the European Union was accused by NGOs of engaging in "soft-talking" with dictators around the world with little in the way of pressure to follow up the rhetoric.

Human Rights Watch released its annual report on the state of basic rights across the globe, a 649-page document that this year targeted the bloc for criticism for an "ideology" of dialogue replacing action.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Afghanistan: The Nato chief says human rights in Uzbekistan have to be balanced against the interests of the Afghan mission (Photo: Nato/Liepke Plancke/AVDD/RNLAF)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections