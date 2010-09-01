MEPs at Moscow rally criticise police tactics

A delegation of MEPs attending a protest rally in the Russian capital on Tuesday (31 August) have criticised the police's rough treatment of demonstrators.

"This is an amazing way of dealing with democracy, shocking," Dutch Socialist euro-deputy Thijs Berman told the UK's Associated Press news agency. "A government that considers itself strong should be able to allow a few protesters."

Finnish Green deputy, Heidi Hautala, who chairs the parliament's human rights sub-committee and...