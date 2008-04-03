Canadian Inuit leader in Brussels to persuade Europe not to ban seal products

The premier of Canada's majority-Inuit territory, Nunavut, in the far north of the country, has travelled to Brussels in a last-ditch attempt to protect his people's livelihood and culture and convince the European Union not to ban seal products.

As part of a delegation of Canadian sealers and senior politicians, Paul Okalik, the Inuit head of the northwestern Canadian region, whose government contains no political parties and operates on the basis of consensus, is worried that the Euro...