Ad
euobserver
Pressure is growing within the EU for a ban on seal product imports (Photo: Wikipedia)

Canadian Inuit leader in Brussels to persuade Europe not to ban seal products

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

The premier of Canada's majority-Inuit territory, Nunavut, in the far north of the country, has travelled to Brussels in a last-ditch attempt to protect his people's livelihood and culture and convince the European Union not to ban seal products.

As part of a delegation of Canadian sealers and senior politicians, Paul Okalik, the Inuit head of the northwestern Canadian region, whose government contains no political parties and operates on the basis of consensus, is worried that the Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Pressure is growing within the EU for a ban on seal product imports (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections