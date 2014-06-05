Greens reject Beppe Grillo's offer to team up

The Greens in the European Parliament on Wednesday (4 June) turned down an offer from Italy’s Five Star movement leader and former comedian Beppe Grillo to join the group.

The Green’s secretary general, in a letter addressed to Grillo, said they would not absorb the Italian anti-establishment party and its 17 MEPs.

Grillo had made the formal request earlier the same day.

The Greens rejected the offer because Grillo is said to be in the final phase of an agreement to join N...