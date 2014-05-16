Ad
euobserver
Juncker campaign bus in Slovakia (Photo: junckerepp)

Buses, selfies, posters: EU campaign in full swing

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

After weeks on the campaign trail with Jean-Claude Juncker in 18 different countries, there is some fatigue kicking in. "Our wives don't know us anymore, we don't know where our bed is," jokes Martin Selmayr, the centre-right candidate's campaign chief.

But Selmayr, a German spin doctor borrowed for the campaign from EU commissioner Viviane Reding's cabinet, says the enthusiasm is still there. And Juncker's campaign bus is a jolly endeavour, with Juncker often singing German folk songs ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

The European Parliament's institutional coup
Juncker campaign bus in Slovakia (Photo: junckerepp)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections