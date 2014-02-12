Ad
The US poultry industry is lobbying to export bleached chicken into the EU (Photo: dawvon)

EU 'will not compromise' on food safety in US trade pact

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

A top EU official has sought to allay German fears about the US being able to export bleached chicken and hormone beef to Europe once a free trade pact comes into force.

"What is non-negotiable are food safety standards. Hormones are prohibited, there is a strict regime of genetically modified organisms and this is not going to go away," Ignacio Garcia Bercero, EU's chief negotiator on the "Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership" with the US told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday...

