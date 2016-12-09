Ad
The MI6 headquarters in London (Photo: Alex France)

British spies to help EU stop Russian meddling

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain’s spy chief has promised to work with EU states to stop efforts to hack elections, amid multiplying concern on Russia’s “hybrid” attacks.

Alex Younger, who heads MI6, the UK’s foreign intelligence agency, said in a speech in London on Thursday (8 December) that one of his priorities was to counter “the increasingly dangerous phenomenon of hybrid warfare”.

He did not name Russia directly, but he said that “hostile” states were trying to “further their aims” via “cyber-att...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

