Belgian region still saying No to EU-Canada trade pact

EU ambassadors are to discuss in a last minute attempt on Monday evening (17 October) how to accomodate Belgium's concerns over the Canada-EU trade agreement (Ceta), after the Wallonian regional parliament rejected the accord last week.

The agreement is due to be adopted by EU trade ministers on Tuesday in Luxembourg, but Belgium and Romania are holding off.

The Belgian federal government cannot give its consent without Wallonia's authorisation.

Romania is still in talks...