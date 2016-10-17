Ad
Opposition to the trade deal with Canada and USA made clear in front of the EU commission's headquarters in Brussels (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Belgian region still saying No to EU-Canada trade pact

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU ambassadors are to discuss in a last minute attempt on Monday evening (17 October) how to accomodate Belgium's concerns over the Canada-EU trade agreement (Ceta), after the Wallonian regional parliament rejected the accord last week.

The agreement is due to be adopted by EU trade ministers on Tuesday in Luxembourg, but Belgium and Romania are holding off.

The Belgian federal government cannot give its consent without Wallonia's authorisation.

Romania is still in talks...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Opposition to the trade deal with Canada and USA made clear in front of the EU commission's headquarters in Brussels (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

