Nato chief backs Belarus sanctions

Western allies reiterated plans to punish Belarus for a recent air hijack after Nato foreign ministers held video-talks on Tuesday (1 June).

"What we need now is an independent investigation and ... to see that the journalist and his companion that were arrested during the landing of the plane, they have to be released," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I also welcome that Nato allies implemented sanctions, and also of course the measures and the sanctions agreed by ...