Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: nato.int)

Nato chief backs Belarus sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Western allies reiterated plans to punish Belarus for a recent air hijack after Nato foreign ministers held video-talks on Tuesday (1 June).

"What we need now is an independent investigation and ... to see that the journalist and his companion that were arrested during the landing of the plane, they have to be released," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said.

"I also welcome that Nato allies implemented sanctions, and also of course the measures and the sanctions agreed by ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

