On this day five years ago (17 July 2014) 298 passengers of the Malaysian flight MH17 were heading to Kuala Lumpur when suddenly a Russian BUK missile launched from the not by the Ukrainian government controlled part of Donbas hit the plane, killing everyone on board.

It is impossible to imagine the pain and grief of their families and loved ones.

Most of all today I want to convey my profound condolences to the relatives of the victims and assure that Ukraine is committed to fi...