Ad
euobserver
'Russia tries to create a "parallel reality" in order to justify its aggression - such as the ridiculous fairytale that sophisticated weapons in Donbas could be found in the old mines (Photo: onderzoeksraad.nl)

MH17 five years on: when will Russia be punished?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Mykola Tochytskyi, Brussels,

On this day five years ago (17 July 2014) 298 passengers of the Malaysian flight MH17 were heading to Kuala Lumpur when suddenly a Russian BUK missile launched from the not by the Ukrainian government controlled part of Donbas hit the plane, killing everyone on board.

It is impossible to imagine the pain and grief of their families and loved ones.

Most of all today I want to convey my profound condolences to the relatives of the victims and assure that Ukraine is committed to fi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mykola Tochytskyi is the head of the mission of Ukraine to the EU.

Related articles

EU extends Russia sanctions, calls for MH17 justice
EU condemns 'Russian aggression' in east Ukraine
Evidence mounts of Russia's role in MH17
MH17 and the diplomacy of business going Dutch
'Russia tries to create a "parallel reality" in order to justify its aggression - such as the ridiculous fairytale that sophisticated weapons in Donbas could be found in the old mines (Photo: onderzoeksraad.nl)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Mykola Tochytskyi is the head of the mission of Ukraine to the EU.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections