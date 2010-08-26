Ad
Ms Georgieva, on her first-ever visit to Pakistan, toured the Peshawar province and met with NGOs and development banks (Photo: ec.europe.eu)

EU ties Pakistan aid to democratic reform

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva has said that long-term relief measures for Pakistan will be dependent on its improvement of democratic and human rights standards.

Speaking to press in Islamabad on Wednesday (25 August) after touring flood-affected areas in the north of the country, Ms Georgieva noted that EU foreign ministers will on 10 September discuss the possibility of including Pakistan in the EU's generalised system of preferences (GSP) on trade, potentially lowering imp...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

