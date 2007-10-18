Ad
euobserver
The Turkish parliament authorised the government to carry out an operation in Iraq (Photo: EUobserver)

Turkish parliament authorises incursion in Iraq

EU & the World
by Jochen Luypaert,

Following months of attacks, Turkish lawmakers have authorised the government to militarily intervene in northern Iraq in order to crack down on Kurdish rebels operating from that region, brushing aside appeals from both the US and the EU to refrain from military action.

On Wednesday (17 October), members of the Turkish parliament overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution that gives the government the right to carry out attacks in its south-eastern neighbour at any time during a on...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Solana warns Turkey against military incursion in Iraq
The Turkish parliament authorised the government to carry out an operation in Iraq (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections