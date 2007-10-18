Turkish parliament authorises incursion in Iraq

Following months of attacks, Turkish lawmakers have authorised the government to militarily intervene in northern Iraq in order to crack down on Kurdish rebels operating from that region, brushing aside appeals from both the US and the EU to refrain from military action.
On Wednesday (17 October), members of the Turkish parliament overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution that gives the government the right to carry out attacks in its south-eastern neighbour at any time during a on...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here