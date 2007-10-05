Ad
No deadline, but a dead-end for the Kosovo talks? (Photo: EU Commission)

Belgrade against December deadline on Kosovo

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Serbia has reiterated calls on the EU not to set a December deadline for ending talks on the future status of its breakaway province of Kosovo.

"The danger is there. With a set time and a default position that amounts to their maximalist demands, what interest could the Kosovo Albanians have in negotiating in good faith?" Serbian Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic told the Council of Europe's Parliamentary Assembly in Strasbourg on Thursday (4 October).

"As paradoxical as it may seem, w...

