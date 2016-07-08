Ad
euobserver
US president Obama (r) said it was "misplaced" to say that "the entire edifice of European security and prosperity is crumbling" (Photo: Consillium)

Obama: Brexit does not mean end of the EU

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, WARSAW,

US president Barack Obama has said talk that Brexit would lead to the collapse of the EU is “misplaced”, amid promises to work more closely with Europe.

Speaking to press at the Marriott Hotel in Warsaw on Friday (8 July) ahead of a Nato summit, he said the British vote to leave the EU “has led some to say that the entire edifice of European security and prosperity is crumbling … This kind of hyperbole is misplaced”.

“Based on my conversations with [British] prime minister Camero...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nato makes show of solidarity in Poland
EU capitals woo British business after Brexit
US president Obama (r) said it was "misplaced" to say that "the entire edifice of European security and prosperity is crumbling" (Photo: Consillium)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections