Obama: Brexit does not mean end of the EU

US president Barack Obama has said talk that Brexit would lead to the collapse of the EU is “misplaced”, amid promises to work more closely with Europe.

Speaking to press at the Marriott Hotel in Warsaw on Friday (8 July) ahead of a Nato summit, he said the British vote to leave the EU “has led some to say that the entire edifice of European security and prosperity is crumbling … This kind of hyperbole is misplaced”.

“Based on my conversations with [British] prime minister Camero...