UK to 'make most' of Nato after leaving EU

The UK will strive to play a role in EU foreign policy after it leaves, but will “make the most” of Nato and bilateral ties to pursue national interests, prime minister David Cameron has said.

Speaking on Saturday (9 July) after the Nato summit in Warsaw, he said he had told fellow leaders “that Britain leaving the European Union did not mean it was turning its back on Europe or on European security”.

“As we leave the European Union, we won’t be around that table at the same tim...