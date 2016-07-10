UK to 'make most' of Nato after leaving EU

The UK will strive to play a role in EU foreign policy after it leaves, but will “make the most” of Nato and bilateral ties to pursue national interests, prime minister David Cameron has said.
Speaking on Saturday (9 July) after the Nato summit in Warsaw, he said he had told fellow leaders “that Britain leaving the European Union did not mean it was turning its back on Europe or on European security”.
“As we leave the European Union, we won’t be around that table at the same tim...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
