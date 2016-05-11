Ad
euobserver
European Parliament's negotiator Cecilia Wikstroem wants to exempt children from the Dublin regulation. (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

EU should take charge of asylum, says EP negotiator

Migration
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Cecilia Wikstroem once hid a family of refugees in her house, but the Swedish liberal MEP is adamant that the best way to deal with migrants is through legislation, not the goodwill of individuals.

In 2013, she was made responsible for negotiating the European Parliament’s position on a proposed update to the Dublin regulation, which stipulates that asylum claims must be processed in the first EU country that migrants enter.

Wikstroem is taking the same role for yet another

MigrationInterview

Related articles

Computer to make EU asylum decisions
European Parliament's negotiator Cecilia Wikstroem wants to exempt children from the Dublin regulation. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

MigrationInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections