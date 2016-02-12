Ad
Concept art for a space colony as envisioned by artist Rick Guidice in the 1970s. The ESA chief's idea for a Moon village is not yet in the phase where such art is commissioned. (Photo: NASA Ames Research Center)

Moon village is still best idea, says EU space boss

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The idea to build a village on the Moon is still not more than that, an idea. But already the head of the European Space Agency (ESA) is receiving drawings from concept artists on how such a village should look.

“I always say: 'Nice, thank you very much, it's impressive, but first of all we have to see if there is the European spirit of exploration and pioneering strong enough to finance European access',” said Johann-Dietrich Woerner in an interview with EUobserver.

Woerner, who ...

