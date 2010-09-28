South Africa summit sheds light on EU 'strategic partnerships'

A meeting between EU leaders and South African President Jacob Zuma has shed light on how the union aims to use "strategic partnerships" to shape world events, as well as the limits of its friendship with the young democracy.

Speaking to the press alongside Mr Zuma in Brussels on Tuesday (28 September), EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the union expects South Africa to support the EU line on nation building in the Sudan, u...