EU officials foresee no further violence in Kyrgyzstan

Contacts at the EU delegation in Bishkek, Kyrgyztsan, told EUobserver on Thursday morning (8 April) that the opposition has taken power and no more violence is expected, following street clashes on Wednesday which left over 60 people dead.

"I was in the city centre one hour ago. People are standing around in the central square. They are still looting the White House, carrying out computers and printers," one EU official, who did not want to be named, said by telephone from the Kyrgyz c...