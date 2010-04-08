Ad
Large-scale opposition protests broke out in Talas in the north of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday (Photo: Flickr)

EU officials foresee no further violence in Kyrgyzstan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Contacts at the EU delegation in Bishkek, Kyrgyztsan, told EUobserver on Thursday morning (8 April) that the opposition has taken power and no more violence is expected, following street clashes on Wednesday which left over 60 people dead.

"I was in the city centre one hour ago. People are standing around in the central square. They are still looting the White House, carrying out computers and printers," one EU official, who did not want to be named, said by telephone from the Kyrgyz c...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

