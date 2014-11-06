New EU foreign chief takes firm stand on Israeli settlements

The EU’s new foreign policy chief has urged Israel to “reverse” its latest settlement expansion in her first statement on the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Federica Mogherini, who is to visit Israel and the West Bank on Friday (7 November) in her first official trip outside the EU, complained on Wednesday that previous pleas on settlements: “have remained unheard”.

She called the Israeli decision, to approve 500 new housing units in the Ramat Shlomo area in East Jerusalem: “yet another...