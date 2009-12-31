Ad
A second wave of anti-government protests has reportedly resulted in eight deaths (Photo: news.gooya.com)

MEPs heading to Iran despite US request to stay home

by Andrew Rettman,

A group of 15 US congressmen has urged MEPs to call off a trip to Iran in January. But the visit is scheduled to go ahead despite a worsening diplomatic climate.

The US group, which includes both Democrats and Republicans, made its plea in a letter to European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek last week, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"We believe that a visit from the EP would send the wrong message to the Iranian government and undermine the international efforts to end their nu...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

