MEPs heading to Iran despite US request to stay home

A group of 15 US congressmen has urged MEPs to call off a trip to Iran in January. But the visit is scheduled to go ahead despite a worsening diplomatic climate.

The US group, which includes both Democrats and Republicans, made its plea in a letter to European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek last week, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"We believe that a visit from the EP would send the wrong message to the Iranian government and undermine the international efforts to end their nu...