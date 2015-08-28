Ad
Estonia-Russia border crossing (Photo: Tony Bowden)

Security fears prompt fences on EU-Russia border

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia’s kidnapping of an Estonian security officer has, in part, prompted Estonia and Latvia to build fences on the Russia border.

The Estonian project is to see a 2.5-metre barbed wire fence on parts of its 136-km land boundary with Russia.

The interior ministry told EUobserver it'll be “very limited in comparison with the total length of the border”. But it told the AFP news agency it will span most of it, except some wetlands. The ministry also said it's putting buoys in lak...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

