The Ladies in White - an EU prize-winning Cuban opposition group (Photo: People in Peril)

Spain derails EU pro-democracy strategy for Cuba

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The German EU presidency is likely to shelve an EU strategy paper on Cuba that was due to be published next month after a drive by the Czech Republic to insert new "operational ideas" on EU pro-democracy projects in the Caribbean dictatorship lead to Spanish blockage of the document.

"The most likely scenario is that the [EU] council will issue a note praising progress in the work so far. I don't think it will be dropped altogether but it will not be finished in time," an EU official sa...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

