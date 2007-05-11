Spain derails EU pro-democracy strategy for Cuba

The German EU presidency is likely to shelve an EU strategy paper on Cuba that was due to be published next month after a drive by the Czech Republic to insert new "operational ideas" on EU pro-democracy projects in the Caribbean dictatorship lead to Spanish blockage of the document.

"The most likely scenario is that the [EU] council will issue a note praising progress in the work so far. I don't think it will be dropped altogether but it will not be finished in time," an EU official sa...