Russia warns against meddling in Khodorkovsky trial

Russia has accused Europe and the US of attempting to influence the trial of jailed oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, brandishing the West's recent criticism as "unacceptable".

"We would like to, once again, stress that this question is a matter for the legal system of the Russian Federation. Attempts to bring pressure on the court are unacceptable," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday (28 December).

The warning follows German and US criticism of the guilty v...