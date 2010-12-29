Ad
euobserver
EU high presentative Catherine Ashton and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Russia warns against meddling in Khodorkovsky trial

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Russia has accused Europe and the US of attempting to influence the trial of jailed oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, brandishing the West's recent criticism as "unacceptable".

"We would like to, once again, stress that this question is a matter for the legal system of the Russian Federation. Attempts to bring pressure on the court are unacceptable," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday (28 December).

The warning follows German and US criticism of the guilty v...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
EU high presentative Catherine Ashton and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections