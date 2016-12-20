Ad
"Our relations with Russia are significant," Erdogan (l) said after the Russian ambassador's killing. "I am calling on those who aim to destroy our relations: You are waiting in vain. You will never reach your goals." (Photo: Kremlin)

Diplomat murder is provocation, say Russia and Turkey

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Russia and Turkey both sought to limit the diplomatic fallout after Russia's envoy to Ankara was shot dead on Monday (19 December). 

Russian president Vladimir Putin said the killing of ambassador Andrei Karlov at an exhibition opening was "clearly a provocation".

He said in a statement that the act was "aimed at undermining the improvement and normalisation of Russian-Turkish relations, as well as undermining the peace process in Syria promoted by Russia, Turkey, Iran and other c...

