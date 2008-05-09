Ad
euobserver
Poland "understands" Lithuania's position, says Vilnius (Photo: EUobserver)

Poland and Lithuania to coordinate positions on Russia

EU & the World
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania have agreed to coordinate how to proceed with talks on a long-delayed EU-Russia partnership deal, according to a statement by the Lithuanian government.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gediminas Kirkilas and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, on Thursday (8 May) discussed by telephone "the situation regarding the negotiating mandate for a new EU-Russia Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), and agreed to continue to coordinate their position...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Poland "understands" Lithuania's position, says Vilnius (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections