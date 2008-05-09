Poland and Lithuania to coordinate positions on Russia

The prime ministers of Poland and Lithuania have agreed to coordinate how to proceed with talks on a long-delayed EU-Russia partnership deal, according to a statement by the Lithuanian government.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gediminas Kirkilas and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, on Thursday (8 May) discussed by telephone "the situation regarding the negotiating mandate for a new EU-Russia Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), and agreed to continue to coordinate their position...