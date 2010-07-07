EU-Chinese 'misunderstanding' on the rise, senior Beijing official warns

China's deputy foreign minister has warned that the level of "misunderstanding" between Brussels and Beijing is on the rise, despite the EU's new architectural framework, designed in part to improve the bloc's dialogue with the international community.

Ms Fu Ying made the comments in an interview with EUobserver in Strasbourg on Tuesday (6 July), ahead of a series of meetings with senior European Parliament officials.

"I think the misunderstanding is strong on the European side ...