Nato invites Montenegro to start accession talks

Foreign ministers decided on Wednesday (2 December) to invite Montenegro to join Nato, announcing another planned expansion of the alliance likely to annoy Russia.

The former member of the Yugoslav republic is one of the few European nations to have once been on the receiving end of a Nato campaign, when the military alliance bombed it in the Kosovo war in 1999.

The country of around 620,000 inhabitants is not unanimous in its support for Nato membership, with especially the Serbi...