Ad
euobserver
At the Paris climate conference, the will push for a 50 percent reduction of carbon emissions in 2050. (Photo: Joe deSousa)

Climate, waste, and Danish referendum This WEEK

Agenda
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

After two weeks dominated by the aftermaths of the terrorist attacks in Paris and the threat in Brussels, Europe will be turning this week to the more peaceful, but no less crucial, issue of climate change.

On Monday (30 November) the 21st UN climate change conference starts in Paris. Around 80 world leaders will attend the event until 11 December with the goal of reaching an agreement to limit carbon emissions.

The event was maintained despite the 13 November terrorist attacks, b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

Danes to vote on EU relations in December referendum
Commission mulls lower targets in 'more ambitious' waste bill
Poles least worried about climate change
At the Paris climate conference, the will push for a 50 percent reduction of carbon emissions in 2050. (Photo: Joe deSousa)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections