Sweden reintroduces border controls

Sweden is to impose temporary border controls to try to manage the flow of refugees, which is putting the country’s infrastructure under stress.

The decision was announced Wednesday evening (11 November) and will be effective Thursday at noon for a 10-day period which could be extended for 20 days.

Controls will be take place mainly on the Oresund bridge, in the south of the country, where traffic comes from Denmark, and in ferry ports in the region where boats arrive from Denmark...