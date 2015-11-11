Ad
euobserver
Border checks will mainly concern ferry ports and the Oresund bridge coming from Denmark (Photo: Jens Jensen / Øresundsbron)

Sweden reintroduces border controls

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Sweden is to impose temporary border controls to try to manage the flow of refugees, which is putting the country’s infrastructure under stress.

The decision was announced Wednesday evening (11 November) and will be effective Thursday at noon for a 10-day period which could be extended for 20 days.

Controls will be take place mainly on the Oresund bridge, in the south of the country, where traffic comes from Denmark, and in ferry ports in the region where boats arrive from Denmark...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Related articles

Sweden beset by anti-migrant arson attacks
German and Swedish leaders welcome migrants
Sweden to tap Hungary's EU relocation quota
Border checks will mainly concern ferry ports and the Oresund bridge coming from Denmark (Photo: Jens Jensen / Øresundsbron)

Tags

Migration
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections