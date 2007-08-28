EU assembly to host controversial panel on Palestinian rights

The European Parliament is due to host a controversial UN panel on the Palestinians' right to self-determination without external interference, despite criticism by Israel and some MEPs.

A gathering of the UN's Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People - founded in 1975 - will take place in Brussels' seat of the EU assembly on 30-31 August.

The panel consists of 22 member nations and 26 observers. Of them, only Malta and Cyprus are EU countries....