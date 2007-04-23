Ad
A steak: the Russia-Polish meat problem is just one of many standing between the two sides (Photo: Wikipedia)

Polish meat row part of wider EU-Russia divide

by Andrew Rettman,

The European Commission failed to persuade Russia to lift its 16-month old ban on Polish meat imports during high-level talks this weekend, amid worsening EU-Russia relations four weeks before the EU-Russia summit in Samara.

"Our colleague from Russia...feels there should be more steps to be taken," EU health commissioner Markos Kyprianou said in Cyprus on Sunday (22 April) after two days of talks with his Russian opposite number, Reuters reports.

"Our European counterparts exp...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

