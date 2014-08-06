Ad
The free trade deal is set to be signed in September (Photo: Jacob Earl)

EU and Canada negotiators reach agreement on trade deal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU and Canada Tuesday (5 August) reached agreement on a free trade pact which is likely to be a blueprint for a larger such deal with the US.

Billed as a historic by Canada, the deal aims to boost trade and cut tariffs and is due to be signed at a bilateral summit next month in Ottawa.

“The text is now being seen by EU member states and the Canadian provinces and territories and it will be formally concluded in September,” a European commission spokesperson told reporters in B...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

