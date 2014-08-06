EU and Canada negotiators reach agreement on trade deal

The EU and Canada Tuesday (5 August) reached agreement on a free trade pact which is likely to be a blueprint for a larger such deal with the US.

Billed as a historic by Canada, the deal aims to boost trade and cut tariffs and is due to be signed at a bilateral summit next month in Ottawa.

“The text is now being seen by EU member states and the Canadian provinces and territories and it will be formally concluded in September,” a European commission spokesperson told reporters in B...