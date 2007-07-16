Ad
Myanmar is under the rule of a military junta that has a record of serious human rights violations (Photo: Xianzi Tan)

EU arms embargo under threat from Myanmar sale

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The EU arms embargo on Myanmar could be undermined by the planned sale of an Indian attack helicopter to the military regime in Rangoon, according to NGOs Amnesty International and Saferworld.

The Indian manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was developed in association with Eurocopter Deutschland from Germany. It contains rocket launchers from Belgium; rockets, guns and engines from France; brake systems from Italy; fuel tanks and gearboxes from the UK and self-protection equipm...

