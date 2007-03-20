Ad
Georgian special forces in training: Tbilisi's military spending has soared since the Rose Revolution in 2003 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Russia-wary EU states could stifle Georgia peace plan

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states are mulling over a new 15-point plan for speeding up conflict resolution in Georgia with ideas including EU monitoring of alleged Russian weapons smuggling to separatists in South Ossetia, but Russia-wary EU members seem set to stifle key parts of the plan.

The scheme was presented to EU diplomats in Brussels last week by EU South Caucasus envoy Peter Semneby on the basis of a 60-plus page report prepared in tandem with the European Commission. EU ambassadors will talk about ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

