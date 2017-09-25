Ad
euobserver
Theresa May had demanded to discuss divorce and trade in parallel, yet was forced to back down. (Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

May's Florentine foray: A step towards irrelevance?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Michael Cottakis, London,

When Theresa May selected Florence as the setting for her major speech on Brexit last Friday (22 September), she did so for its cultural and historic significance.

In the birthplace of the Renaissance, the UK prime minister hoped to regenerate the Brexit process by striking a conciliatory tone and appealing to both sides' sense of economic rationality.

In practice, May outlined a series of concessions, which, while light ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

May seeks EU grace period
Berlin to London: Don't expect special treatment
UK wants to keep EU security cooperation
Theresa May had demanded to discuss divorce and trade in parallel, yet was forced to back down. (Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections