European Council president Charles Michel (r) welcomes German chancellor Olaf Scholz at his first EU summit (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU leaders agree on new sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday (16 December) agreed they would impose further economic sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine.

The EU-27 said they would take action in tandem with the US and the UK, however, they also encouraged more diplomacy with Moscow.

"Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners," leaders said in their final summit statement.

Leaders also ...

