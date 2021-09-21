Ad
euobserver
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

First refugee deaths confirmed on Belarus-EU border

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has confirmed the first fatalities among people trying to enter the EU via Belarus.

Three men were found dead on the Polish side of the border late on Sunday (19 September) after having perished from "hypothermia, exhaustion", Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told press after visiting the area on Monday.

The apparently lifeless body of a woman was also seen by Polish guards on the Belarusian side of the border, Polish authorities noted.

Morawiecki voiced s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border
Did Merkel do a deal with Putin on Afghan refugees?
Polish-Belarus asylum-seeker border standoff continues
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (Photo: premier.gov.pl)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections