First refugee deaths confirmed on Belarus-EU border

Poland has confirmed the first fatalities among people trying to enter the EU via Belarus.

Three men were found dead on the Polish side of the border late on Sunday (19 September) after having perished from "hypothermia, exhaustion", Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told press after visiting the area on Monday.

The apparently lifeless body of a woman was also seen by Polish guards on the Belarusian side of the border, Polish authorities noted.

Morawiecki voiced s...