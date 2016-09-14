Cyprus leaders ask UN support for unification

Leaders of the two parts of Cyprus will meet the UN secretary general at the end of the month in a push to reach an agreement on the island's reunification.

After eight meetings in recent weeks, Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci said on Wednesday (14 September) they were "committed to continuing and intensifying their efforts".

They will meet Ban Ki-moon in New York on 25 September to report on the progress...