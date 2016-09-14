Ad
Leaders "committed to continuing and intensifying their efforts" (Photo: michael kirian)

Cyprus leaders ask UN support for unification

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Leaders of the two parts of Cyprus will meet the UN secretary general at the end of the month in a push to reach an agreement on the island's reunification.  

After eight meetings in recent weeks, Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci said on Wednesday (14 September) they were "committed to continuing and intensifying their efforts".

They will meet Ban Ki-moon in New York on 25 September to report on the progress...

