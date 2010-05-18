Ad
euobserver
Analysts say Chinese censorship will become an increasing issue of concern for European companies (Photo: European Commission)

EU hits out at Chinese internet censorship on trade grounds

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes has hit out at Chinese online censorship, saying the government process constitutes an unfair trade barrier that may require WTO action.

The Dutch politician is also reported to have raised the sensitive subject with Chinese vice-premier Zhang Dejiang during a recent five-day visit to China.

"It is one of those issues that needs to be tackled in the WTO and I'm aware it is at stake," Ms Kroes said in Shanghai on Monday (17 May), report...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Analysts say Chinese censorship will become an increasing issue of concern for European companies (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections