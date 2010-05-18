EU hits out at Chinese internet censorship on trade grounds

EU digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes has hit out at Chinese online censorship, saying the government process constitutes an unfair trade barrier that may require WTO action.

The Dutch politician is also reported to have raised the sensitive subject with Chinese vice-premier Zhang Dejiang during a recent five-day visit to China.

"It is one of those issues that needs to be tackled in the WTO and I'm aware it is at stake," Ms Kroes said in Shanghai on Monday (17 May), report...