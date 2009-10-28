Ad
Spanish foreign minister Moratinos has come under fire for backing the Cuban regime (Photo: Council of Europe)

Cuban dissidents raise alarm over Spanish EU presidency

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Cuban prisoners of conscience have written an open letter to Spain in protest at its dealings with Cuban authorities in the run-up to the Spanish EU presidency.

The letter, signed by 37 dissidents, 33 of whom remain behind bars, criticised Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos for failing to meet with human rights campaigners while visiting Havana last week.

"The refusal to meet with the opposition, listen to its opinions and become aware of the suffering of political p...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

