Cuban dissidents raise alarm over Spanish EU presidency

Cuban prisoners of conscience have written an open letter to Spain in protest at its dealings with Cuban authorities in the run-up to the Spanish EU presidency.

The letter, signed by 37 dissidents, 33 of whom remain behind bars, criticised Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos for failing to meet with human rights campaigners while visiting Havana last week.

"The refusal to meet with the opposition, listen to its opinions and become aware of the suffering of political p...