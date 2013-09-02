Ad
euobserver
Are the EU and US on their way to creating another Republika Srpska? (Photo: morbin)

Kosovo symbol dispute shows limit of EU deal

EU & the World
Opinion
by Jeton Zulfaj, LUND,

The inconvenient truth that the EU-mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia will not lead to genuine reconciliation is coming to light.

The deal, as stated in its title, aims at "normalisation of relations" between the two sides, including by holding local elections in the ethnic-Serb-dominated north Kosovo to choose people who will represent the region at national level.

But in recent developments, Serbia's PM Ivica Dacic has indicated that Kosovo institutions cannot put...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ashton clinches Kosovo-Serbia deal
First deadline expires on Kosovo-Serbia plan
Germany sides with Kosovo against Serbia
Are the EU and US on their way to creating another Republika Srpska? (Photo: morbin)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections