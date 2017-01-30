Trump causes 'anxiety' about Paris climate deal

Maros Sefcovic, the EU's top energy official, has said US president Donald Trump has caused “anxiety” about the future of the Paris climate agreement, but that it was too soon to despair.

“I wouldn't hide that in discussions with our partners, there is a lot of anxiety what would be the future of US policies, how this would affect the implementation of the Paris agreement,” Sefcovic, a vice-president of the European Commission responsible for its “energy union” policy, told journalists...