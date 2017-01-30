Ad
Sefcovic (centre) looking at a world map in San Francisco. The EU's partners expressed 'anxiety' over Trump's election, he said (Photo: European Commission)

Trump causes 'anxiety' about Paris climate deal

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Maros Sefcovic, the EU's top energy official, has said US president Donald Trump has caused “anxiety” about the future of the Paris climate agreement, but that it was too soon to despair.

“I wouldn't hide that in discussions with our partners, there is a lot of anxiety what would be the future of US policies, how this would affect the implementation of the Paris agreement,” Sefcovic, a vice-president of the European Commission responsible for its “energy union” policy, told journalists...

