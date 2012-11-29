Ad
euobserver
Israel got a state in 1947, but Palestine did not because Palestinians and Arabs rejected the UN resolution at the time

The EU should not be complicit in Abbas' mistake

EU & the World
Opinion
by Daniel Schwammenthal, Brussels,

The Palestinians are about to compound their 1947 UN blunder with yet another misstep at the world body. No EU country should be complicit in this mistake.\n \nThe war between Hamas and Israel has barely ended, but the Palestinians are already off to their next battle - this time on the diplomatic front.

Having been marginalised by the Gaza conflict, Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas remains determined to ask the United Nations General Assembly for non-member observer ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Report highlights EU trade with Israeli settlers
EU countries urge Israel not to invade Gaza
Israel and Hamas compete for EU sympathy
Israel got a state in 1947, but Palestine did not because Palestinians and Arabs rejected the UN resolution at the time

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections