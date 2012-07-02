Debt-ridden Cyprus takes on EU presidency

Debt-ridden Cyprus took over the day-to-day running of the EU Sunday (1 July) becoming the first euro state to take on the presidency since the end of 2010.

A first-time presidency, the Mediterranean island - for many seen only through the prism of its almost 40-year division - is hoping to put itself on the EU political map.

Cyprus has almost tripled the number of staff to over 200 in its Brussels office and is spending around €61m on the presidency.

The sum is large for t...